Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2019 / 11:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 303.2495 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 816770 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 35946 EQS News ID: 938113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2019 05:28 ET (10:28 GMT)