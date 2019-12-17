Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Dec-2019 / 11:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 16-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 346.7809 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 167294 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 35886 EQS News ID: 937991 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 17, 2019 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)