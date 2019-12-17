A U.S. research team has used machine learning to optimize material composition and predict the design strategies and performance of perovskite solar cells. The researchers analyzed 2,000 peer-reviewed perovskite publications and collected more than 300 data points.Scientists at the University of Central Florida have applied artificial intelligence (AI) to perovskite solar cell research with the aim of developing a system to identify the best materials. The researchers said machine learning could help scientists developing new perovskite cells or seeking to improve devices, by offering them a ...

