pv magazine recently attended the opening ceremony of TBEA's GW-class new energy equipment manufacturing base in Bangalore, India. Bangalore is the capital of Karnataka state in southern India and the city also hosted the recent Intersolar India exhibition and conference in the same week as TBEA's inauguration ceremony.TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd., part of TBEA New Energy Industry, is a global leader in the fields of wind and solar EPC, PV inverters, SVG, energy routers, flexible DC power transmission, and smart micro-grids. The company is no stranger to the Indian market. It forms part ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...