CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial Joint-Venture plant in Erenler, Turkey, achieves Silver Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

London, December 17, 2019

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that its joint-venture TürkTraktör manufacturing facility in Erenler, Turkey has become the latest plant to be certified Silver Level in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program.

Opened in 2014, the Erenler site, part of TürkTraktör, CNH Industrial's joint-venture with Koç Holding A.S. - Turkey's largest industrial conglomerate - covers an area of over 400,000 square meters and employs a workforce of some 700 people. Case IH, STEYR and New Holland Agriculture branded mid-range and specialty tractors are manufactured at the plant, from where they are exported to more than 130 countries around the world.

The plant is equipped with state-of-the-art technology throughout and is notably home to Turkey's first robotic paint shop in the industry. Eco-friendly production is key at the Erenler site, where low energy and water consumption is achieved through the maximization of solar energy and the use of highly-efficient automation applications.

WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all of the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. The Erenler plant recorded significant gains in the pillar areas of Logistics and Level of Detail.

