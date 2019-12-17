

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - comdirect bank AG (CDBG) announced Arno Walter resigned from his position as CEO. He plans to terminate his contract ahead of schedule to transfer to Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) as a member of the Divisional Board responsible for Wealth Management & Corporate Clients.



comdirect bank AG announced the appointment of Frauke Hegemann as CEO, effective January. As COO, she has been Member of the Management Board of comdirect bank AG since April 2019.



Going forward, the company's Management Board will consist of three members.



