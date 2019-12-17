The "Top Growth Opportunities: Dairy Soy Food in Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

Top Growth Opportunities for Dairy Soy Food in Netherlands provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Dairy Soy Food producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Dairy Soy Food markets in Netherlands through the detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

The Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Dairy Soy Food producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Top Growth Opportunities for Dairy Soy Food in Netherlands provides an overview of the Dairy Soy Food market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Dairy Soy Food producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

Get access to:

Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Netherlands market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who's driving the market, what they want, and why

A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for Netherlands, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope

Amongst the top ten high potential countries, the Netherlands Dairy Soy Food sector ranked ninth on the Opportunity Score and was valued at US$6,275.0 million in 2018.

Supported by solid GDP growth and positive macroeconomic factors, the Netherlands Dairy Soy Food sector is poised to witness value growth at a CAGR of 4.2% over the 2018-2023 period.

Netherlands dairy soy food sector ranked first in terms of per capita expenditure in US dollar terms, in 2018 due to the large population base of the country and high disposible income.

The Netherlands dairy soy food sector was dominated by the cheese category, which accounted for highest value share of 36.9% in 2018.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introducing a top growth market for dairy soy food

Top 10 global growth opportunities scores

Top global issues

Assessment against global strategic issues

Strategic issues map

Predicted future issues for the global sector

Dutch reward and risk assessment

Opportunity score the Netherlands overview

Consumer spending trends peer group comparisons

Political, economic, social and technological: analysis

Enablers and inhibitors of growth

Rewards and opportunities for growth

Summary of the Dairy Soy Food sector in the Netherlands

2. Market insight identifying the opportunities to move into

Sector growth by category

Value growth of the sector

Volume growth of the sector

Level of premiumization by category

Category analysis key drivers of change

3. Retail and distribution insight key channels and retailers driving growth

Dairy soy food retail channel share

Key retail channel trends

Routes to market

Drivers of change in the Dairy Soy Food sector

4. Company and brand insight the competitive landscape defined

Dairy Soy Food category fragmentation

Company and brand strength

Private label penetration

Leading trademark owner's share

International and domestic trademark owner analysis

Company and brand strength

5. Consumer insight who, what, when, where, and why

Strategic issues map pitfalls and opportunities

Key consumer driver implications

Key consumers trends

Consumer groups key consumer targets

Key Health Wellness trends

How Health Wellness benefits will contribute to growth

Penetration of Health and Wellness claims by category

Consumer trends summary

6. Product and packaging insights

Key product insights

Trends and strategic issues other notable product trends

Product packaging insights key product innovation case studies

Key packaging insights

Trends and strategic issues

Product launch key takeouts

7. White spaces and innovation opportunities space to move into

Growth segments to target

Consumer spaces to target

Segment opportunities

Price dynamics

Key recommendations

8. Appendix and definitions

