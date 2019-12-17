The "Top Growth Opportunities: Dairy Soy Food in Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
Top Growth Opportunities for Dairy Soy Food in Netherlands provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Dairy Soy Food producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Dairy Soy Food markets in Netherlands through the detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.
The Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Dairy Soy Food producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.
Top Growth Opportunities for Dairy Soy Food in Netherlands provides an overview of the Dairy Soy Food market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Dairy Soy Food producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.
Get access to:
- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Netherlands market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who's driving the market, what they want, and why
- A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for Netherlands, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period
- White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take
- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future
- Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs
Scope
- Amongst the top ten high potential countries, the Netherlands Dairy Soy Food sector ranked ninth on the Opportunity Score and was valued at US$6,275.0 million in 2018.
- Supported by solid GDP growth and positive macroeconomic factors, the Netherlands Dairy Soy Food sector is poised to witness value growth at a CAGR of 4.2% over the 2018-2023 period.
- Netherlands dairy soy food sector ranked first in terms of per capita expenditure in US dollar terms, in 2018 due to the large population base of the country and high disposible income.
- The Netherlands dairy soy food sector was dominated by the cheese category, which accounted for highest value share of 36.9% in 2018.
Reasons to buy
- This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Netherlands's Dairy Soy Food consumers.
- This is based on the unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Dairy Soy Food sector. Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined.
- This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introducing a top growth market for dairy soy food
- Top 10 global growth opportunities scores
- Top global issues
- Assessment against global strategic issues
- Strategic issues map
- Predicted future issues for the global sector
- Dutch reward and risk assessment
- Opportunity score the Netherlands overview
- Consumer spending trends peer group comparisons
- Political, economic, social and technological: analysis
- Enablers and inhibitors of growth
- Rewards and opportunities for growth
- Summary of the Dairy Soy Food sector in the Netherlands
2. Market insight identifying the opportunities to move into
- Sector growth by category
- Value growth of the sector
- Volume growth of the sector
- Level of premiumization by category
- Category analysis key drivers of change
3. Retail and distribution insight key channels and retailers driving growth
- Dairy soy food retail channel share
- Key retail channel trends
- Routes to market
- Drivers of change in the Dairy Soy Food sector
4. Company and brand insight the competitive landscape defined
- Dairy Soy Food category fragmentation
- Company and brand strength
- Private label penetration
- Leading trademark owner's share
- International and domestic trademark owner analysis
- Company and brand strength
5. Consumer insight who, what, when, where, and why
- Strategic issues map pitfalls and opportunities
- Key consumer driver implications
- Key consumers trends
- Consumer groups key consumer targets
- Key Health Wellness trends
- How Health Wellness benefits will contribute to growth
- Penetration of Health and Wellness claims by category
- Consumer trends summary
6. Product and packaging insights
- Key product insights
- Trends and strategic issues other notable product trends
- Product packaging insights key product innovation case studies
- Key packaging insights
- Trends and strategic issues
- Product launch key takeouts
7. White spaces and innovation opportunities space to move into
- Growth segments to target
- Consumer spaces to target
- Segment opportunities
- Price dynamics
- Key recommendations
8. Appendix and definitions
