

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar lost ground against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The kiwi weakened to 6-day lows of 0.6569 against the greenback and 1.6980 against the euro, from its previous highs of 0.6605 and 1.6861, respectively.



The kiwi reversed from an early high of 72.36 against the yen, falling to a 4-day low of 71.98.



The New Zealand currency retreated to 1.0426 against the aussie, from a 6-day high of 1.0402 hit at 2:15 am ET.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.64 against the greenback, 1.72 against the euro, 69.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the aussie.



