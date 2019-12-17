

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus rose in October, as exports increased and imports declined, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 8.057 billion in October from EUR 3.828 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade surplus was EUR 2.686 billion.



Exports rose 4.3 percent annually in October, slower than a 6.0 percent growth in September.



Imports dropped 5.8 percent year-on-year in October, after a 2.2 percent increase in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus increased to EUR 6.476 billion in October from EUR 4.392 billion in the previous month. Exports rose 4.3 percent monthly, while imports declined 5.8 percent.



