Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
17.12.19
12:54 Uhr
27,870 Euro
-0,260
-0,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,880
27,940
12:55
27,870
27,920
12:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORILSK NICKEL
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR27,870-0,92 %