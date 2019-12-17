Infobip Is Enabling Mobile Identity Verification for MobiFone Vietnam

Bringing Enhanced Security and UX with Mobile Identity for Enterprises

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communications company and leader in omnichannel engagement is in discussion with MobiFone Vietnam about enabling Mobile Identity for its enterprise customers.

Mobile Identity is a powerful and unobtrusive verification method that automatically enables businesses to authenticate the identity of a mobile subscriber or online customer and confirm in a matter of seconds that this person is who they say they are. Mobile Identity uses the mobile phone itself to verify customers' credentials, enhancing and supplementing existing, widely-used verification tools - passwords, one-time codes and email links.

MobiFone was the first mobile network operator to launch in Vietnam and serves more than 30 million subscribers. The country's smartphone usage rates have doubled since 2014 and there are now 51 million smartphones representing over 80 percent of the 15+ aged population.

The most common way to confirm user information and prevent fraud is through two-factor authentication, where users need to have something such as a mobile device and know something like a passcode or a one-time PIN that they receive over SMS or email, which they must enter to continue onto the next step. Mobile Identity removes the need for this step and instead automatically corroborates customer data with consented information provided by the mobile operator, immediately confirming user identity through various attributes, without the user needing to perform any actions other than opting into the service.

Mr. Truong Minh Hieu, Manager of R&D Department - MobiFone International Telecommunication Center commented: "The task of improving users' control, privacy and security is absolutely essential in today's rapidly growing digital world, and mobile authentication is set to play a major role in the same. Enterprises who seek to be part of the digital transformation globally should start with a mobile identity hassle-free login that is secure. This practice is becoming increasingly important to the digital economy. We aim to be at the forefront of it for our customers and look forward to collaborating with Infobip."

"Mobile Identity is all about protecting customers, improving user experience and increasing engagement. We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with MobiFone, helping their enterprise customers build long-term brand loyalty and consumer trust," said Milja Biondic Country Manager of Infobip in Vietnam.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks and tech companies.