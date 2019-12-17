The global chromite market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005300/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global chromite market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing purchasing power of people are attracting significant investments in the developing countries across APAC, Africa, and Latin America. Also, the easy availability of raw materials, low-cost labor and transportation, and favorable government policies are encouraging many market vendors to shift their manufacturing facilities to developing countries in those regions. Moreover, the strong growth of end-user industries such as the construction, automobile, and medical in these countries is significantly contributing to the demand for chromite.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30136

As per Technavio, the consolidation of the chromite market will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Chromite Market: Consolidation of Chromite Market

The market witnessed a decline in the supply of chromite due to the drop in stockpiles of chromite ore in China. Also, the reduction in chromite prices led several chromite produces to halt production. However, with the consolidation of the global chromite market, the supply-demand balance has been restored. This has also helped in the recovery of chromite prices, and it is expected to remain unchanged during the forecast period.

"Growing demand for foundry type chromite and the modernization of chromite mines will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Chromite Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global chromite marketbytype (metallurgical, chemical and foundry, and refractory) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing demand for ferrochrome in the production of stainless steel in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005300/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/