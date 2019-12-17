Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AR23 ISIN: US0441861046 Ticker-Symbol: AHT 
Frankfurt
17.12.19
08:06 Uhr
67,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,00
68,50
13:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASHLAND
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC67,500,00 %