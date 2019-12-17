

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH), a premier global specialty materials company, has decided to transform to a business-unit focused organization from the current functionally-led organization. This change will be effective in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.



Ashland plans to organize around three primary external-reporting segments (Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Intermediates & Solvents) and a Corporate reporting segment. Each primary segment will serve certain business units. The Life Sciences business unit will include Pharma and Health & Wellness. The company also plans to align incentive rewards with business unit performance.



