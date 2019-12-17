The global detergent market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005299/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global detergent market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Regions such as Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan are witnessing high adoption of washing machines. Many emerging economies across the world, especially countries in APAC are also witnessing strong penetration of washing machines owing to the expansion of the middle-class population and rapid urbanization. This is encouraging washing machine manufacturers to offer energy-efficient products, consume less water, and have faster cleaning and drying capabilities. These factors are expected to drive the demand for detergents across the globe.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=RTNTR30201

As per Technavio, the emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly detergent products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Detergent Market: Emergence of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Detergent Products

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the harmful environmental effects caused by detergent products. This is compelling market vendors to adopt green initiatives to make their products more friendly toward the environment. Vendors are introducing liquid detergents made of non-toxic and natural ingredients such as plant-derived surfactants. Some are offering laundry detergents made of eco-friendly ingredients and essential oils. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global detergent market during the forecast period.

"Increasing acceptance of liquid detergents and the emergence of new packaging designs will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Detergent Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global detergent marketbytype (powder and liquid), end-users (household and commercial industrial), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to factors such as the growth of the population and the increasing sales of washing machines in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005299/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/