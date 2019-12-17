Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that the Wuxi Rural Bank has granted a 20M RMB (approximately $3.8M CAD) line of credit to a client of the Company's Asia Synergy Supply Chain ("ASSC") subsidiary based on a credit analysis performed by ASSC on the supply-chain client.

In addition to providing its clients with a comprehensive offering of supply-chain services, ASSC uses the Company's Cubeler Lending Hub platform to collect and analyze operational and transactional data on its clients helping to qualify them for loans and credit from banks and other lending institutions. The Wuxi Rural Bank is one of several financial institutions to increasingly rely on Cubeler's credit analysis capabilities in their credit decision making processes. The 20M RMB line of credit awarded by Wuxi Rural Bank represents the largest amount of credit facilitated in a single transaction by any of the Company's subsidiaries to date.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

