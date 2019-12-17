Alert Logic Recognized with Best New Vendor Distinction at AVANT Special Forces Summit Europe Channel Partner Awards Ceremony

Award Recognition Highlights Strength of Alert Logic's Managed Detection and Response Solution in the US and Europe and the Company's Continued Global Expansion

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic, the leader in managed detection and response (MDR), announced today that it was named Best New Vendor at AVANT's European channel partner awards ceremony in London, Special Forces Summit Europe. AVANT recognized channel partners at the annual event based on their domestic and European sales performance, commitment to sales results, innovation, and disruption in the channel.

"A year after teaming up with AVANT to bring our managed detection and response solution to many more organizations across the globe through their agent community, the partnership has been a tremendous success. It is helping businesses better protect their IT infrastructure regardless of where it's deployed - on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment," said Christopher Rajiah, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Partnerships at Alert Logic. "We're thrilled to be recognized by AVANT in Europe for our strong partnership and sales performance and how this strategic partnership is enabling Alert Logic to accelerate its security channel sales worldwide."

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. Alert Logic entered into a partnership with AVANT in December of 2018, providing access to a network of over 600 agents supported by the Alert Logic Partner Connect Program.

"AVANT was thrilled to honor Alert Logic with the Best New Vendor Award at this year's Special Forces Summit Europe. Alert Logic has been one of our top NEW partners over the past year, enabling our Trusted Advisors to deliver cloud-based security monitoring and response, or Security as a Service," said Drew Lydecker, President of AVANT Communications. "The pace of change in IT has never been faster, driving one of the largest shortages of talent in IT security. We look forward to continuing our work with Alert Logic to keep delivering the most disruptive technologies to customers globally to meet today's business customer security needs."

Additional Resources

Blog

@AlertLogic on Twitter

LinkedIn

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic seamlessly connects an award-winning security platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and expert defenders - to provide the best security and peace of mind for businesses 24/7, regardless of their size or technology environment. More than 4,000 organizations rely on Alert Logic to ensure the right level of security and compliance coverage at a lower total cost than point solutions, SIEM tools, or traditional security outsourcing vendors. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, London, Cardiff, Wales and Cali, Colombia.

For Alert Logic Inquiries:

Christine Blake

Public Relations

W2 Communications

703-877-8114

Christine@w2comm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882591/Alert_Logic_Logo.jpg