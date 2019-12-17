Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12C5D ISIN: NO0010715139 Ticker-Symbol: 66T 
Tradegate
17.12.19
14:06 Uhr
10,800 Euro
+0,640
+6,30 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCATEC SOLAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCATEC SOLAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,880
10,970
14:39
10,890
11,000
14:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCATEC SOLAR
SCATEC SOLAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCATEC SOLAR ASA10,800+6,30 %