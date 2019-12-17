Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862837 ISIN: US8447411088 Ticker-Symbol: SWN 
Tradegate
17.12.19
11:51 Uhr
48,645 Euro
-0,120
-0,25 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,505
48,795
14:37
48,520
48,810
14:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO48,645-0,25 %