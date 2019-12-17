

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said, based on continued uncertainty, the company is removing the 737 MAX 8 aircraft from its flight schedule through April 13, 2020. The company continues to engage in discussions with Boeing regarding compensation for damages related to the MAX groundings.



Based on current revenue trends, Southwest continues to expect fourth-quarter operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM, or unit revenues) to be in the range of flat to up 2 percent, compared with fourth quarter 2018. Fourth-quarter available seat miles (ASMs, or capacity) per gallon, or fuel efficiency, is still expected to decrease in the range of 1 to 2 percent, year-over-year.



The company now expects fourth-quarter year-over-year ASMs to decrease approximately 1 percent, year-over-year, as compared with its previous guidance of a decrease in the range of 0.5 to 1 percent, year-over-year.



The company continues to expect fourth-quarter operating costs per available seat mile (CASM, or unit costs), excluding fuel and oil expense and profitsharing expense, to increase in the range of 4 to 6 percent, compared with fourth quarter 2018.



Southwest Airlines continues to expect annual 2019 CASM, excluding fuel and oil expense and profitsharing expense, to increase approximately 8 percent, year-over-year.



