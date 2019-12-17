Perceptyx's Rapid Growth Fueled by Innovation and Strong Client Retention

Revenue growth, new hires coupled with low attrition, and dozens of new large enterprise clients drive the company's momentum into 2020

2019 marked another significant year of growth in multiple areas, including over 50% growth in year-over-year revenue, more than doubling its full-time employees globally while keeping voluntary attrition under 4%, and adding more than 30 large enterprise companies to its already impressive share of the Fortune 100 (about 30%).

"Our accelerating growth is proof that companies can transform the way they leverage people analytics to drive business success," said John Borland, Perceptyx CEO and co-founder. "We don't just preach listening to your own employees to take meaningful action and drive business outcomes, we live it. Our intentional focus on building and maintaining a strong culture has led to unmatched innovation and remarkable customer retention."

Perceptyx's year also included other significant milestones:

Hired proven high-growth CFO Cheryl Kim (https://www.linkedin.com/in/cheryl-kim-7096ab2/)

Opened new offices in London, Poland, and Toronto

Partnered with growth-stage investment firm TCV

Named by Josh Bersin as a "Vendor to Watch"

Maintained over 95% client retention

"Perceptyx's retention of talent and its continued innovation not only led to a banner year, it demonstrates the effectiveness of understanding employees' perceptions and acting on data-driven insights that lead to thriving businesses," Borland said.

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been revolutionizing the employee survey and people analytics industry, delivering enterprise-level employee surveys and people analytics to more than 30% of the Fortune 100. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx technology makes it easy for managers, HR, or business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo - to help people and organizations thrive.

