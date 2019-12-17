Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 380.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 385.87p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 380.04p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---