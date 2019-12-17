XBiotech Inc.: XBiotech Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) announced today that the company was selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:NBI). The addition to the NBI will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23, 2019.



The Index is used to designate a set of NASDAQ-listed securities to be acquired as part of index-defined funds to be used in investment portfolios. The biotechnology index is classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). Companies in the biotechnology index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, seasoning as a public company, and other criteria. The index is evaluated annually and serves as the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund.

For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, including eligibility criteria, visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/ .

About True Human Therapeutic Antibodies

XBiotech's True Human antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. With discovery and clinical programs across multiple disease areas, XBiotech's True Human antibodies have the potential to harness the body's natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.

About XBiotech

XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in inflammatory and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech also is leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce new therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact

Ashley Otero

aotero@xbiotech.com

512-386-2930



