Compassionate Certification Centers Recognized as Leader in Cannabis Medicine by Global Health & Pharma - Medical Marijuana Awards 2019

CCC has been awarded recognition as "Leading Pioneers in Medical Marijuana Registration - Pennsylvania": Distinction Award for Cannabis Medicine Advancement 2020 by Global Health and Pharma's International Medical Marijuana Awards 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / COMPASSIONATE CERTIFICATION CENTERS™, ™ (www.CCCregister.com), a first of its kind medical cannabis healthcare system, announces recognition and award as "Leading Pioneers in Medical Marijuana Registration - Pennsylvania

Distinction Award for Cannabis Medicine Advancement 2020" by GHP (Global Health & Pharma) in the International Medical Marijuana Awards 2019.

Collectively, the Global Health and Pharma Awards span numerous markets across the Human, Animal, and Environmental Health fields. The prestigious awards are based on merit and research done by GHP's team. This is the first year GHP has included an awards presentation for Medical Marijuana businesses. "We were thrilled when GHP contacted us to let us know we had been nominated for one of the very first GHP Medical Marijuana Awards. This recognition proves that CCC has and continues to make incredible strides for both patients and non-cardholders, most prominently in the Pennsylvania market."

Compassionate Certification Centers was evaluated by GHP board members based on accomplishments, future projects, patient feedback, and values amongst other criteria. Winners were chosen based on merit and not votes from the public. The award for "Leading Pioneers in Medical Marijuana Registration - Pennsylvania Distinction Award for Cannabis Medicine Advancement 2020" showcases the company's prominence as the state's first Certification Center, as well as its role in the advancement of cannabis medicine and research.

About Compassionate Certification Centers

Compassionate Certification Centers is the first U.S. Medical Cannabis Healthcare System, specializing in cannabis medicine. The company is devoted to assisting U.S. citizens with discovering cannabis-derived treatment options for a wide-range of medical conditions.

Compassionate Certification Centers' network of convenient healthcare centers operate throughout some of the top U.S. medical regions providing Medical Marijuana consultations, THC & CBD treatment plans, and High-Quality CBD products. Recently, the company has announced their participation in efforts to further expand medical cannabis education and clinical research. For more information on CCC's locations, services, or products please visit www.CompassionateCertificationCenters.com or call 888-316-9085.

Melissa Rigby

Melissa@cccenters.org

888-316-9085 | 412-519-5976

