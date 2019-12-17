Leider ist der Eintrag nur auf Amerikanisches Englisch verfügbar. Der Inhalt wird unten in einer verfügbaren Sprache angezeigt. Klicken Sie auf den Link, um die aktuelle Sprache zu ändern.

Susym is the next step in the evolution of the High Strength Rubber announced in May 2018. The material boasts the high levels of durability and resistance found in conventional rubber coupled with substantially higher levels of performance with regard to (1) difficulty of opening holes (puncture resistance), (2) fixability (recyclability, repairability), and (3) resistance to low temperatures (low-temperature impact resistance).

The material is capable of enhancing performance in these areas while maintaining ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...