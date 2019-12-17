

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - Amazon barred its third-party sellers from using the ground delivery network of FedEx Corp. for Prime shipments, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a company email sent to merchants. The e-commerce giant's decision during the peak holiday shopping season was due to a decline in the performance of the package delivery giant.



Amazon's ban on using FedEx's Ground and Home services reportedly starts this week. It will last until the delivery performance of these ship methods improves.



Meanwhile, the company will continue to allow FedEx Ground for non-Prime shipments. For Prime orders, the company will allow FedEx Express, a faster but pricier option.



FedEx in August had refused to renew its ground-delivery contract with Amazon noting that the change was consistent with its strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market. FedEx already has deals with Walmart, Walgreens and Target. Earlier in June, FedEx said it would stop transporting Amazon packages on FedEx planes in the U.S.



Following the end of the contract, Amazon in September stopped using FedEx for its own deliveries. The company earlier had launched its own delivery network for Prime customers.



Despite this, it was allowing third-party sellers, which accounts for more than half the products sold on its platform, to use FedEx service.



Independent third-party sellers, mostly small and medium-sized businesses, are an integral part of Amazon. For the quarter ended March, the company reportedly generated about $11 billion in revenue from services for third-party sellers.



Amazon in early November had announced a new initiative, Amazon Small Business Academy, to help small businesses grow sales using internet. The move was part of its planned investment of more than $15 billion for the success of its selling partners.



