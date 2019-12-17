BTIG Limitedannounced today that it continues to expand its Fixed Income Credit division in London with Geoff Snell and Johnny Walker. Mr. Snell and Mr. Walker join the firm's credit business, where they will focus on convertible bonds and high-yield products respectively.

Their unit in London is led by Michael Carley, Sr., Managing Director and Head of European Fixed Income Credit at BTIG. BTIG continues to expand their coverage team on the continent to meet the increasing demand for convertible bonds and high-yield execution services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Geoff and Johnny to BTIG," said Mr. Carley, Sr. "They are both seasoned industry executives with established track records for supporting the needs of institutional clients across EMEA. We look forward to their contributions."

Mr. Snell joins BTIG as a Director, focused on convertible bonds. Prior to BTIG, he was a Managing Director and Head of Hedge Fund Sales, focused on convertibles, and high beta credit products at UniCredit Bank AG. Previously, he was a Managing Director within Credit Sales at Cantor Fitzgerald, responsible for the secondary sales team. Earlier in his career, Mr. Snell held a similar role at MUFJ Trust Banking. He earned a BSc Honours in mathematics and econometrics from the City of London University.

Mr. Walker joins BTIG as a Director, focused on high-yield solutions for institutional investor clients. Prior to BTIG, he managed a multi-asset class trading team at Jefferies, focused on family offices and mid-market accounts. Previously, Mr. Walker was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley, where he spent eight years covering ultra high-net worth clients and family offices. He earned a MA Hons in business management from St. Andrews University.

"BTIG continues to strategically expand and staff our business with experts in convertible bonds and high-yield products," said Anton LeRoy, President of BTIG. "We believe that Geoff and Johnny will be supportive of the objectives of our clients and add tremendous value."

BTIG's global fixed income credit platform focuses on sales, trading, sourcing and strategy for a diverse range of credit products including bonds, leveraged loans, trade claims, reorg. equity, special situations and high-yield, distressed, convertible and private securities.

"We are confident that Geoff and Johnny will help clients reach their investment goals. As we move into 2020, we are actively recruiting and expanding our team with key sales and trading specialists in multiple markets worldwide," commented Darren Haines, Managing Director and Co-Head of Fixed Income Credit at BTIG. "Expansion into Europe was a natural next step for our business and our momentum continues to be strong with several significant hires in the pipeline."

