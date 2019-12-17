

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce and Housing & Urban Development department's Housing Starts data for November will be published at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The consensus for starts is 1.340 million, compared to 1.314 million in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the pound, it dropped against the franc and the euro. Against the yen, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 109.56 against the yen, 1.1161 against the euro, 1.3167 against the pound and 0.9806 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX