Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) CMO Omer Barbaros Yis participated the Connectivity Panel held ahead of the first Global Refugee Forum. Emphasizing Turkcell's approach to humanitarian cases and the company's long-lasting commitment to creating value for the future, Mr. Yis mentioned Turkcell's best practices, concrete and real-time actions towards the refugee crisis.

After the initial influx fleeing Syria, Turkcell has taken immediate action to provide refugees with mobile connectivity and services for integration of refugees. Out of these efforts is Hello Hope app that supports the community, and the app has opened up a new subscriber base for Turkcell. Through the app, Turkcell eased the adaptation phase of refugees to Turkey through teaching Turkish language skills, instant speech translation and guidance on registration and essential public services.

"Through Hello Hope App and providing mobile connectivity to refugees, we have proven that telcos have the transformative power to do good even for such a global crisis," says Omer Barbaros Yis, Turkcell CMO. "Improving support to displaced Syrian community was an imperative for Turkcell. From day one, Turkcell has been a pioneer in mobilizing the power of communication to support refugees with concrete and proactive actions. These efforts have made Turkcell the operator of choice for Syrian refugees."

Launched in 2016 and downloaded over 1 million times, Hello Hope application has now reached 565 million of Turkish-language learning flashcards, 15 million of instant speech translation service use, and more than 5.5 million of FAQ views.

