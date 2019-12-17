101 Network: Newly Launched Living 101 Announces Record Growth and Engagement

Site sees more than 2.7 million unique visitors just two months after launching

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / 101 Network announced today that their newest site, Living 101, has achieved fast growth in the two months since the title launched. Since the launch on September 10, 2019, Living 101 has accumulated 2.7 million monthly users. The 101 Network content approach has also attracted these users for very long session times. The new site finished the month of November with an average engagement time of 4 minutes and 48 seconds, which is significantly higher than many major online publications.

"We're thrilled with the early success of Living 101. The combination of high growth and heavy engagement proves that our unique approach to publishing works," said Mike Dodge, CEO at 101 Network. "By combining high quality long-form writing with reader insights and data, we can consistently deliver quality content that readers really respond to."

Living 101 has proven to be highly popular with readers. One third of all user sessions on the new site have a scroll depth of 20 pages or more, and half of all session engagement time is between two minutes and 10 minutes. According to Google Analytics, the site is performing at double the average session duration. The majority of visitors arrive on the site from Facebook, validating the social appeal of the content.

The 101 Network adds Living 101 to a growing portfolio of highly successful titles. For the month of November, more than 10 million people have visited a 101 Network site. The network also plans to expand the scope and reach of its digital magazines in the near term with new titles Autos 101, Parenting 101 and Vacation 101.

"Our readers are so important to our success, and their deep engagement shows that Living 101 provides content that fills a gap in the market," said Jessica Patel, Executive Director of Content at 101 Network. "We carefully research our content and write long pieces that deliver insights on a wide variety of educational, interesting and fun topics. With the insights we get from our readers, we are able to tailor our topics and approach, which is how we achieve such high growth."

About 101 Network

101 Network is a first-of-its-kind digital publishing platform where educational content meets entertainment. Debuting in 2018, the network features digital magazines focused on history, finance, living, and science with a blueprint to further expand the vertical collection. Through our brands, we serve uncompromising stories that inform, amuse, and enrich our understanding of the world we live in.

