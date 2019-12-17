A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on preparing medical packaging for the circular economy. This article provides comprehensive insights into:

Changing trends in the medical packaging market

What companies in the sector must do to adapt

"Healthcare facilities usually generate about one million tons of clean, non-infectious healthcare plastics every year. This necessitates healthcare providers to find a way to minimize the waste stream and their consequent impact on the environment," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Collaboration to develop circular economy products

Collaborating with a packaging partner at the earlier stages of the production process itself will help create innovative packaging that is both sustainable as well as serves the purpose of medical packaging. Designers in the medical packaging industry have already started working on 'green designs' that aims to reduce the energy use and materials required for production.

Cost-saving transportation and logistics

Waste minimization in the medical packaging industry can not only be achieved by rethinking the packaging materials but also through planning the transportation costs and controlling CO2 emissions. Simulation tools can help medical packaging companies to lower their transportation and logistics costs. By adopting strategies such as bulk freight shipment, medical packaging companies can reduce the impact of packaging on the environment and thereby reduces the transportation or inventory cost incurred by the company.

Education and training on recycling programs

With the increased awareness around sustainability in medical packaging, there is a need for education and training programs to create awareness on reusing and recycling. Several medical packaging manufacturers are working with medical device OEMs to recover more plastic and divert it back into the circular economy.

