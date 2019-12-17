Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - Whether you will vote red or blue in 2020, the new Keep America HighTM campaign encourages supporters from coast to coast to cast their vote for legalized marijuana and spread the word with smoking hot merchandise just in time for the holidays. Plus, Keep America HighTM will donate a portion of every product sold to the Marijuana Policy Project, the largest organization in the United States focused solely on enacting humane marijuana laws.

"Recognizing that about two-thirds of Americans support legalizing marijuana (Gallup poll), we are betting Americans would like to roll 'Keep America HighTM merchandise into stockings and under the tree this holiday season," said Brandon Donofrio, founder of the brand and CEO of GDA, Inc. "It's clear that legalization supporters are clamouring for the right gear to wear and share this important message in advance of the 2020 primaries and elections. So, we say Wear It, Share It and Vote!"

All products are being offered at wholesale for distribution and retail direct to consumers. Keep America High is also partnering with like-minded companies interested in the legalization of marijuana. Companies interested in licensing, sponsorships, and partnerships can contact Brandon Donofrio at Brandon@getdownart.com.

Donofrio added, "You can vote to Keep America High by how you vote in 2020. From the home page of ShopKeepAmericaHigh.com, we have made it incredibly easy to link to the Marijuana Policy Project to check out candidates in your state, and Keep America HighTM keeps it cool with gear to show your support to the world."

And remember, "Wear it, share it and vote!"

Keep America High is bringing together the power of social media, advocates and celebrity endorsements to promote greater awareness of the value of legalized marijuana. Gear is now available at shopkeepamericahigh.com/.

About GDA. Inc.

The parent company of Keep America High, GDA, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based company specializing in the worldwide marketing of consumer products to retailers, including apparel, branding intellectual properties, and graphic illustrations of world-famous artists and brands, as well as Keep America High. The company's e-commerce website can be viewed at www.getdownart.com.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keepamericahigh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeepAmericaHigh/

Contact:

Brandon Donofrio

702-553-5353

Brandon@getdownart.com

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50859