

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's central bank held ts benchmark interest rate steady on Tuesday, as expected.



The Monetary Council decided to leave the base rate unchanged at 0.90 percent, the Magyar Nemzeti Bank said in a statement.



The previous change in the rate was a 15 basis points reduction in May 2016.



The overnight central bank deposit rate was left unchanged at -0.05 percent. In March, it was cut by 10 basis points.



The one-week collateralized loan rate was retained at 0.90 percent.



The country's inflation accelerated to 3.4 percent in November from 2.9 percent in October. Core inflation was 4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX