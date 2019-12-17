Andersen Global signed a Collaboration Agreement with premier tax practice, FCA in Niamey, marking the organization's debut in Niger and further exhibiting its commitment to building an exemplary practice in Africa.

The firm was originally founded as Boisson and Cesar in 1958, Fiduciaire France Afrique (FFA) in 1983 and has grown to include Managing Partner Nouhou Tari and more than 40 professionals. The firm provides multidisciplinary support services to entities in Niger as well as the rest of Africa and has worked on companies, banks and financial institutions, projects and development programs financed by one or more donors or lenders, and international organizations.

"In today's world, technical expertise alone is no longer sufficient to meet specific client needs, which is why we are committed to providing clients with the best-in-class solutions as well as maintaining transparency throughout the process," Nouhou said. "We already have a working relationship with current Partners within Andersen Global's collaborating firms in West Africa, so I look forward to collaborating with likeminded individuals. Collaborating with Andersen Global reinforces our values while allowing us to provide our clients with the resources and service offerings of a global firm."

"We are committed to working with only the very best, and Nouhou and his team share our values of stewardship and seamlessness," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. "The firm is the largest and best practice in Niger, and Nouhou is arguably one of the most highly recognized practitioners in the country as well as one of three representatives from the private sector on the National Committee on tax litigation resolutions. We look forward to working closely with FCA in Niger."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005125/en/

Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700