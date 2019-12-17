The apheresis devices market is expected to grow by USD 812.44 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

According to the Center for Disease Control, the number of visits to emergency departments owing to unintentional injuries has increased significantly in the US. As a result, the use of apheresis devices has increased in emergency departments of hospitals and clinics to treat patients with injuries and trauma. The other factor significantly contributing to the sales of apheresis devices is the rising incidence of diseases such as hemophilia, anemia, and sickle cell. Plasmapheresis is one of the essential procedures that is preferred for autologous blood transfusion to treat patients suffering from the mentioned blood-related disorders. Consequently, the apheresis devices market is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period.

The other factors driving the market growth are the release of new and advanced products to enhance the efficacy of apheresis procedures and the adoption of improved marketing strategies by vendors to increase their visibility.

The market research report segments the apheresis devices market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and product (systems and consumables).

North America accounted for the largest market share of the global apheresis devices market in 2019. The significant market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and neurological disorders, which require surgical intervention in the majority of the cases. The rising awareness about apheresis devices among healthcare professionals is also promoting their sales.

Systems has been identified as the leading market segment by product. The primary factor contributing to the growth of the market segment is the availability of advanced apheresis systems. Most of the apheresis systems are automated, which help end-users in minimizing manual errors and enhancing the collection capability. Plasma separators, plasma component separators, immunoadsorption columns, plasma perfusion columns, and hemoperfusion columns are the majorly used systems for apheresis of blood components.

Major Five Apheresis Devices Companies:

Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corp., Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA, and Haemonetics Corp. are among the vendors that have strong positions in the global market.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. offers a wide range of pharmaceuticals and medical device products used for various disease applications. A few of the key offerings of the company include Cascadeflo EC and Rheofilter ER for apheresis procedures.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG offers products and services for hemodialysis, acute dialysis, and apheresis. A few of the key offerings of the company include Haemoselect 0,5 0,7 m2 plasmafilter and H.E.L.P. Heparinadsorber.

Cerus Corp.

Cerus Corp. offers products used for blood safety. INTERCEPT blood system is one of its product offerings.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA offers a wide range of healthcare products, including both dialysis and non-dialysis products. Fenwal Amicus Separator and Fenwal Alyx Component Collection System are a few of its products.

Haemonetics Corp.

Haemonetics Corp. offers a wide range of automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. MCS+ 9000 mobile platelet collection system and NexSys PCS are a few of its key offerings.

Apheresis Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Systems

Consumables

Apheresis Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

