Copenhagen, December 17, 2019 Exchange Notice Index Factor 3, Remaining Debt/Bonds On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from May 2019 to November 2019 a new index factor 3 has been calculated and will be effective from December 31, 2020: 280,858 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal, telephone +45 33 77 03 53. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=750577