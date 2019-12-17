Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (OTC Pink: KALY) ("KALY") today announced an anchor investor in its biopharmaceutical technology. KALY recently announced restructuring its cannabis biopharmaceutical business as part of a strategy to facilitate a strategic investment at a $50 million valuation. KALY has a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process and is developing treatments for various medical conditions (see below). After receiving two inquiries into the acquisition of the company's cannabis biopharmaceutical technology valuing the technology at $50 million, KALY management introduced a third option that would not involve a sale of KALY's biopharmaceutical technology asset but would otherwise restructure the asset under KALY's current corporate umbrella to facilitate a major infusion of investment capital. The anchor investor announced today is one of the parties that made the original acquisition inquiry. The anchor has committed to making the first investment at the $50 million valuation once KALY finalizes its private placement offering.

KALY's cannabis biopharmaceutical technology intellectual property portfolio contains a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds listed here:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025;

Type 2 Diabetes - The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026;

Cancer Pain Management - The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024, and;

Epilepsy - The market for epilepsy treatment is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2022.

In conjunction with the research already conducted and the next phase of research now moving forward, KALY recently filed for a new patent application specifically on its formulation for symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions.KALY also filed for a trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions.The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025.

In addition to KALY's ongoing efforts to develop prescription therapies, KALY has initiated a program to certify its proprietary CBD extracts derived from KALY's U.S. Patented Extraction Process as an Over-The-Counter (OTC) drug under the requirements prescribed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

