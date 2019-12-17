At the request of Simris Alg AB, Simris Alg AB's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 18th 2019. Security name: Simris Alg TO 2 B --------------------------------- Short name: SIMRIS TO2B --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013233285 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 186990 --------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 4,50 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Simris Alg AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 2020-11-16--2020-12-16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 2020-12-14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Christer Nilsson on 0733-968404