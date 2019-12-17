Technavio has been monitoring the global pasta market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 11.42 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pasta market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Pasta Market Analysis Report by Product (Dried pasta, Chilled/Fresh pasta, Canned/Preserved pasta), by Geography (EMEA, Americas, and APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the growing popularity of health and wellness pasta is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market.

The launch of new products will be one of the major drivers in the global pasta market. Pasta manufacturers are adopting innovative strategies to increase their market share. For instance, on September 2018, Barilla launched a range of legume-only pasta made from ingredients such as chickpeas and lentils. The new Red Lentil Rotini, Red Lentil Penne, Chickpea Rotini, and Chickpea Casarecce are all certified as gluten-free. The company also launched its new organic Barilla pasta in May 2016. Moreover, in August 2018, Slendier launched a low-carb noodle and pasta line in the UK. Therefore, with many such launches, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Major Five Pasta Market Companies:

Barilla

Barilla operates the businesses under various segments such as meal solutions and bakery. The company offers a wide range of pasta, including Classic Blue Box, Collezione, Gluten Free, Whole Grain, ProteinPLUS, Pronto, White Fiber, and others.

Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods operates the business under two segments, which include the rice business and the pasta business. The company offers a wide range of pasta products through its subsidiaries, including Riviana Group, the Panzani Group, and Garofalo.

F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino

F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino has business operations under various segments, namely semolina pasta, egg pasta, special pasta, whole wheat products, organic products, flours, rice and gnocchi, oil vinegar, tomatoes sauces, bakery, gift ideas. The company offers a range of pasta products.

Nestlé

Nestlé operates the business through the following segments: Zone AMS, Zone EMENA, Zone AOA, Nestlé waters, Nestlé nutrition, and other businesses segments. The company offers a range of pasta under the Buitoni brand, and others.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods operates the business under the following segments: baked goods, beverages, condiments, meals, and snacks. The company offers a wide range of pasta products under the MUELLER'S, R&F, Pasta Lensi, Heartland Pasta, Montalcino, and other brands.

Pasta Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Dried pasta

Chilled/Fresh pasta

Canned/Preserved pasta

Pasta Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

