Robert Martinez "The Apartment Rockstar" Approaches 10,000 Units Owned and Managed Within His Company's Portfolio

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Robert Martinez, a.k.a. "The Apartment Rockstar" and Founder of Rockstar Capital, is pleased to announce that his company is quickly approaching a major milestone: 10,000 units owned and managed within the company profile.

As Martinez noted, after he reaches 10,000 units owned and managed, he has no intention to rest on his laurels. He plans to continue building his brand to be instantly recognizable and synonymous with independent apartment owning and management, and eventually collaborate on projects at a national level.

Martinez launched Rockstar Capital in 2011, a decision which he said is one of the best he ever made. Currently, Martinez said he has achieved an industry-leading 12 cash-out refinances in eight years, 17 city, state, and national apartment association awards, and a commitment to story-telling marketing that is hard to find anywhere else in the industry.

"We're also one of the only owner-operators, meaning that every property we acquire is operated by the Rockstar Team. It also means that because I have my own personal equity in each deal; my skin is in the game just like everyone else's. It gives us a sense of urgency when our property's performance directly affects our personal investments," Martinez said, adding that his motivation to begin this journey stemmed from his need to be the master of his own destiny.

"I needed to break free from the unseen parameters and rules I kept facing in my previous sales job. I wanted the freedom and autonomy to be able to build my own empire, have my own staff that I could truly care about, and build a company around heart over talent."

Robert firmly believes that a company built around heart, the team mindset, and helping each other reach their goals will have to potential to outclass any other.

"The only way to make a culture like that is to create your own," he said.

Over the years, Martinez has learned to take every failure as a lesson that acts as a stepping stone to his next success. He believes people should learn to welcome failures, as they are an inevitable part of one's personal growth.

"All failure is, is discovering a way to not do it. As necessity is the mother of invention, you'll find a way to do it, you'll find the right way. Innovation is bred from past failures. The more you have failed in your career, the more you have learned to overcome the next obstacle. Welcome every failure, dust yourself off, and ask how you can do it better next time," Martinez said.

About Robert Martinez and Rockstar Capital:

Robert Martinez "The Apartment Rockstar" founded Rockstar Capital in 2011. His company's marketing strategy is based off of three hashtags: RockstarPride (their pride in their awards, refinances, and other successes), RockstarLiving (their stories they can tell about delivering the best resident experience in the industry), and RockstarCares (their charitable arm and their commitment to giving back in light of their success). For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/apartmentrockstar/.

