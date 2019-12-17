Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2019) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed an update scheduled for Thursday this week, December 19th, 2019 to review the outcome of the upcoming strategic meetings in London going on now. The company CEO, Randell Torno is in London to advance a developing opportunity anticipated to bring global attention to ALYI's electric vehicle initiative in Africa. The opportunity out of London has been in the works for months and ALYI management considers the upcoming meetings to be a major watershed event. The next step following the meetings is anticipated to advance rapidly and to be the first step where the public will become aware of the full magnitude of the opportunity.

ALYI is developing $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa targeting the shared ride market. The company has signed orders to produce in Africa, electric motorcycles with a side car initially for shared ride providers in Kenya. The company successfully passed an electric motorcycle prototype testing milestone recently and anticipates having its production design pilot motorcycle completed any day. ALYI has also recently announced a $100 million cryptocurrency investment strategy targeted at expanding beyond the company's existing $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa.

For more information, please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297

