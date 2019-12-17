Issuer Information Issuer Reginn hf. Org. no 630109-1080 LEI 9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66 Issue Information Short name REGINN280130 ISIN code IS0000031672 CFI code DBFSFR FISN númer REGINN HF/2.5 BD 20300128 Bonds/bills Bond Total issued amount 1.520.000.000,- Total amount previously issued 0 Amount issued at this time 1.520.000.000,- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000,- Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Equal Installments Amortization type, if other Currency ISK Currency, if other Issue date December 16, 2019 First ordinary installment date April 28, 2020 Total number of installments 40 Installment frequency 4 Maturity date January 28, 2030 Interest rate 2,5% Floating interest rate, if NA applicable Floating interest rate, if other Premium NA Simple/compound interest Simple Interest Simple/compound, if other Day count convention 30/360 ------------------------------------------------ Day count convention, if other Interest from date December 16, 2019 First ordinary coupon date April 28, 2020 Coupon frequency 4 Total number of coupon payments 40 If irregular cash flow, then Interest and 1/120 of the principal will be how paid on the bonds' first 39 installment dates. On the bonds' final maturity date interest and 81/120 of the principal will be paid. ------------------------------------------------ Dirty price / clean price Clean Price If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing Indexed Yes Name of index CPI ------------------------------------------------ Daily index or monthly index Daily Index Daily index or monthly index, if other Base index value 472,5 Index base date December 16, 2019 Other Information Call option No Put option No Convertible No Credit rating (rating agency, Nei date) ------------------------------------------------ Additional information Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland Date of Application for December 17, 2019 Admission to Trading Date of Approval of Application December 16, 2019 for Admission to Trading Date of admission to trading December 18, 2019 Trading code (Ticker) REGINN280130 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS Static volatility guards No Dynamic volatility guards No MiFIR identifier Bond - Bond Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond Country code IS