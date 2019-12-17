Rocky 2020: GOP Candidate Sues Trump for Election Fraud and Abuse of Power

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2019 / Campaign Headquarters has just confirmed the filing of a federal lawsuit against the "Trump Enterprise' in Washington D.C. The lawsuit alleges "Abuse of Power' and election "fraud' from the office of the President of United States in collusion with the Republican National Committee to "disallow any competition' to President Trump's re-election campaign.

The campaign confirms that it has obtained evidence of orders from the White House to several State Republican Parties and their officers to eliminate competition for the President. The lawsuit names Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc, The Republican National Committee as well as 17 state Republican Parties as defendants. Lead counsel, Alicia Dearn, said, "This lawsuit exists because it is not up to the incumbent to tell its constituents who gets elected, in fact, it is illegal."

The campaign intends to let voters choose.

The complaint can be found here: http://bit.ly/POTUSFraud

Last May, Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente filed a statement of candidacy for the office of President as a Republican. De La Fuente said, "My decision to run for President, at my own expense, is in large part to give a voice to Americans who feel disenfranchised or worse, targeted, by the current state of politics."

De La Feunte's response to the lawsuit, "I committed to America to fight for it, and for all of its inhabitants. On behalf of all voters and their rights, I will fight. I believe in the same American Dream that brought people to the Americas to settle away from tyrannical government. I believe in the American Dream and I believe in the voice of all Americans."

Rocky De La Fuente has been fighting for the underdog his whole life. His humble beginnings in San Diego and his childhood on both sides of the US border led him to develop an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong work ethic early in life. He persevered in the face of adversity and overcame obstacles to achieve the American dream.

Rocky often states that he lives in the real world rather than the political one and does not have to pretend to understand the issues affecting the underserved, minorities or immigrants because he has lived it.

He has developed the street smarts and common sense that will serve him in bringing transformation and practical solutions to the problems that Americans face. Just as Rocky battled in court for 9 years and won the right to fly the American flag on a prominent landmark to honor our country, he will fight for The American Dream.

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it.

