Dr. Jie Jack Li joins Shanghai ChemPartner as a Vice President of Discovery Chemistry

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai ChemPartner announced the appointment of Jie Jack Li, Ph.D. as a Vice President of Discovery Chemistry at the Company headquarters in Shanghai, China.

Dr. Li is an established chemist with over 20 years of experience in both medicinal chemistry and process chemistry. He is also widely published as an author or co-author of 34 peer-reviewed articles, 12 patents, and 29 books. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Li worked at Pfizer, BMS, and Revolution Medicines in oncology, antivirals, metabolic disease, CNS, anti-inflammatory, and dermatology, targeting enzymes, receptors, or ion channels. Dr. Li was also a professor at the University of San Francisco for four years, teaching organic and medicinal chemistry. He earned his Ph.D. from Indiana University and was a post-doctoral fellow at MIT.

"Chemistry continues to be a major business area for ChemPartner, and we are investing in our facilities, capabilities, technology, and leadership," said Dr. Wei Tang, CEO of ChemPartner. "We are thrilled for Dr. Li to join the ChemPartner Chemistry Leadership Team. His tenured industry experience and expertise in medicinal and process chemistry will be a valuable asset for both ChemPartner and our clients."

"Jack joins ChemPartner at a really exciting time," said Dr Sarah Lively, VP, Innovation and New Technologies based in ChemPartner's South San Francisco Innovation Center. "As we look to harness the full power of the many years ChemPartner has spent building world-class teams and infrastructure to support drug discovery, Jack will really be able to help lead the chemistry group in driving small molecule drug discovery programs for our clients and strategic partners. He will work closely with my team in the US as well as the team in China to both leverage the existing expertise as well as bridge in the new capabilities from the innovation center. I'm delighted to partner with him"

"I am excited to join the Chemistry Leadership Team at ChemPartner. The company is dedicated to innovation and scientific excellence, and I am eager to work with the other Chemistry leaders and teams in both China and the South San Francisco site in the US to provide extensive and effective chemistry services to the research community," said Dr. Li.

As a company rooted in chemistry, and currently one of the leading discovery chemistry CROs in the world, ChemPartner has designed and synthesized millions of molecules for hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. ChemPartner excels at medicinal chemistry design, custom synthesis and library synthesis as well as peptide, nucleoside and natural product chemistry. The chemists at ChemPartner also work closely with the Biology and Pharmacology and DMPK departments to deliver on integrated projects that have yielded multiple clinical candidates for clients.

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner, which includes ChemPartner, Jiangsu ChemPartner, ChemPartner Biologics, and China Gateway Pharmaceutical Development, offers a broad range of drug discovery and development capabilities including biologics discovery, chemistry and medicinal chemistry, biology and pharmacology, DMPK and exploratory toxicology, and small and large molecule CMC. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base and has laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.