The private sector subsidiary of the French Development Agency is backing the construction of four solar power plants and two wind farms with a combined generation capacity of 900 MWp.From pv magazine France. The Proparco private-sector focused subsidiary of the French Development Agency has loaned $60 million to utility Engie and Japanese gas company Tokyo Gas for four solar power plants and two wind farms in Mexico. The projects will have a total generation capacity of 900 MWp. Engie and Tokyo Gas created the 50/50 Heolios EnTG joint venture for the development and construction of the projects ...

