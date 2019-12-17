SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on how category management assisted a leading FMCG sector client to realize savings of 5% for the category.

Project background

The company wanted to identify the latest FMCG trends and analyze their impact on the business. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to identify and implement cost-saving methods to reduce its overall operational spend in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company wanted to identify and implement cost-saving methods to Objective 2: They also wanted to improve visibility into the primary cost drivers contributing to the overall premix cost.

They also wanted to improve visibility into the primary cost drivers contributing to the overall premix cost.

"Since the market share of the FMCG sector is expected to increase significantly over the next few years, firms must focus on e-commerce and supply chain infrastructure to reduce the overall operational spend," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a multinational food manufacturing company - minimized the overhead expense allocations through robust supplier negotiations. The solution offered helped them to:

Establish a supply chain model connecting the premix manufacturer and their raw material suppliers.

Realize savings of more than 5% for the category.



Outcome: To help the client realize its cost-saving goals, the category management experts at SpendEdge identified key cost drivers impacting the overall premix cost. They analyzed factors such as cost of packaging, blending, transportation and losses owing to wastage, and clearing and handling charges to optimize the cost of premixes. This enabled the client to identify the key negotiation levers to dictate favorable price terms with premix suppliers and develop a price revision mechanism.

To access the complete case study on how our category management solutions helped a leading company in the FMCG sector to achieve savings of more than 5%, read the complete case study here!

