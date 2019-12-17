ClarionDoor, LLC: ClarionDoor Announces the 2nd Annual ClarionDoor Experience (CDX) Conference

?SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClarionDoor (http://www.clariondoor.com/), the leading provider of API-first distribution solutions for insurance, is pleased to announce the dates and agenda for the company's second annual ClarionDoor Experience (CDX) Conference.

Designed to bring together ClarionDoor customers, prospects, and industry partners, CDX will take place at the Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara, California on April 29 and 30, 2020, and is focused on providing information about the latest innovations in ClarionDoor's solutions and the industry at-large.

"Going into our second year of CDX, we have concentrated on delivering more value for our attendees through sessions, networking, and even by restructuring the event registration fee to include hotel accommodations," said Spiro Skias, director of product marketing at ClarionDoor. "With so many industry events to choose from, it is important that we provide the best experience possible from a content and overall event perspective, and what better place to host this event than in Santa Barbara."

Following the example set by CDX 2019, this year's attendees will get a firsthand look at the latest ClarionDoor developments and ways ClarionDoor is helping insurers solve operational hurdles around product innovation, sales, and distribution. CDX2020 will additionally explore how "API-First and Always" is enabling new advancements with ISO-as-a-Service and the CD MGA Hub and include various panel discussions with ClarionDoor partners. And, new this year, the registration fee for CDX now covers everything except airfare, including two nights of accommodations at the Hotel Californian, an event pass, meals, and entertainment.

"Having been to several industry events over the last couple years, I feel like the industry has spent more time talking than actually doing," said Scott Good, CIO at AmWINS Group. "Many of the industry events continue to discuss the same things they have been discussing for several years now, like blockchain, AI, machine learning, and so on. While those technologies are exciting, they don't really solve the problems that we continue to face today. That is one of the main reasons we have partnered with ClarionDoor and look forward to CDX. It is a focused event that talks about solutions that really matter, not vaporware."

