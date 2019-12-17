The "Smokeless Tobacco in Sweden, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smokeless Tobacco in Sweden, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Swedish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Smokeless tobacco products have slightly increased in popularity (sales and consumption) since 2008 with Snus being the largest sector.

Swedish Match is the leading manufacturer, although its share has been declining over the past decade due to increasing competition. Smokeless tobacco consumption is forecast to be over 5% higher in 2028 than in 2018.

Scope

Per capita consumption of smokeless tobacco has fluctuated between 600 and 700 grams per year between 2008-2018

Snus is the most popular smokeless tobacco format

Denmark was the biggest importer of Swedish snuff in 2019, accounting for over 90% of volumes

Males are the key demographic for smokeless tobacco in Sweden but seen a decline from both genders in 2016

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive summary

Market context

Tobacco products market (%), 2008 and 2018

Tobacco products market (tons), 2008-2018

Market size and structure

Consumption of smokeless tobacco (tons) 2008-2018

Per capita consumption trends (grams per year) 2008-2018

Market segmentation (tons) 2008-2018

Consumption of snus (tons) 2008-2018

Consumption of snus (cans), 2008-2018

Breakdown of the snus market by type (volume), 2008-2018

Consumption of chewing tobacco, 2008-2018

Production and trade

Smokeless tobacco: production volumes (tons), 2005-2015

Smokeless tobacco: import volumes (tons), 2008-2018

Imports of snuff by country of origin (tons) 2018

Smokeless tobacco: imports by country of origin (tons), 2008-2018

Smokeless tobacco: imports by country of origin (Euros), 2008-2018

Smokeless tobacco: exports volume (tons) 2008- 2018

Exports by country of destination (%), 2018

Smokeless tobacco: exports by country of destination (tons), 2008-2018

Taxation and retail prices

Excise tax rates (krona per kilogram), 2006-2019

Snus retail prices, main brands, June 2016 and 2017

Manufacturers and brands

Snus: manufacturer shares (%), 2008-2018

Snus: historic manufacturer shares by volume and value, April/May 2009-2012

Snus: brand shares (%) 2001-2010

Snus: brand shares in the low-price sector (%), 2011 and 2012

Company profiles: Swedish Match

Usership

Regular snus usership by age and gender, using daily (%), 2007-2016

Occasional snus usership by age and gender, less than daily use (%), 2011-2016

Prevalence of daily snus use by region and gender, average (%), 2013-2016

Total snus usership by gender (%), 2006-2016

Operating constraints

Smokeless tobacco product sales have been a point of disagreement between Sweden and the EU

Health warnings and labeling requirements

Prospects and forecasts

Smokeless tobacco consumption (tons), 2018- 2028

Per capita consumption (grams per year), 2018- 2028

Appendix

Additional data tables

Summary of methodology

About the Author

Companies Mentioned

Swedish Match

Imperial Tobacco

BAT

JTI

