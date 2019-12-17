The "Smokeless Tobacco in Sweden, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smokeless Tobacco in Sweden, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Swedish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.
Smokeless tobacco products have slightly increased in popularity (sales and consumption) since 2008 with Snus being the largest sector.
Swedish Match is the leading manufacturer, although its share has been declining over the past decade due to increasing competition. Smokeless tobacco consumption is forecast to be over 5% higher in 2028 than in 2018.
Scope
- Per capita consumption of smokeless tobacco has fluctuated between 600 and 700 grams per year between 2008-2018
- Snus is the most popular smokeless tobacco format
- Denmark was the biggest importer of Swedish snuff in 2019, accounting for over 90% of volumes
- Males are the key demographic for smokeless tobacco in Sweden but seen a decline from both genders in 2016
Reasons to buy
- Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market. Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning. The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market. This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes prime intelligence for marketers.
- Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Executive summary
- Market context
- Tobacco products market (%), 2008 and 2018
- Tobacco products market (tons), 2008-2018
- Market size and structure
- Consumption of smokeless tobacco (tons) 2008-2018
- Per capita consumption trends (grams per year) 2008-2018
- Market segmentation (tons) 2008-2018
- Consumption of snus (tons) 2008-2018
- Consumption of snus (cans), 2008-2018
- Breakdown of the snus market by type (volume), 2008-2018
- Consumption of chewing tobacco, 2008-2018
- Production and trade
- Smokeless tobacco: production volumes (tons), 2005-2015
- Smokeless tobacco: import volumes (tons), 2008-2018
- Imports of snuff by country of origin (tons) 2018
- Smokeless tobacco: imports by country of origin (tons), 2008-2018
- Smokeless tobacco: imports by country of origin (Euros), 2008-2018
- Smokeless tobacco: exports volume (tons) 2008- 2018
- Exports by country of destination (%), 2018
- Smokeless tobacco: exports by country of destination (tons), 2008-2018
- Taxation and retail prices
- Excise tax rates (krona per kilogram), 2006-2019
- Snus retail prices, main brands, June 2016 and 2017
- Manufacturers and brands
- Snus: manufacturer shares (%), 2008-2018
- Snus: historic manufacturer shares by volume and value, April/May 2009-2012
- Snus: brand shares (%) 2001-2010
- Snus: brand shares in the low-price sector (%), 2011 and 2012
- Company profiles: Swedish Match
- Usership
- Regular snus usership by age and gender, using daily (%), 2007-2016
- Occasional snus usership by age and gender, less than daily use (%), 2011-2016
- Prevalence of daily snus use by region and gender, average (%), 2013-2016
- Total snus usership by gender (%), 2006-2016
- Operating constraints
- Smokeless tobacco product sales have been a point of disagreement between Sweden and the EU
- Health warnings and labeling requirements
- Prospects and forecasts
- Smokeless tobacco consumption (tons), 2018- 2028
- Per capita consumption (grams per year), 2018- 2028
- Appendix
- Additional data tables
- Summary of methodology
- About the Author
Companies Mentioned
- Swedish Match
- Imperial Tobacco
- BAT
- JTI
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr2bsj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005661/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900