Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent engagement that throws light on why data analytics in marketing is crucial from a business perspective

The way customers interact with brands has witnessed a major shift along with the rapid developments within the consumer electronics market space. This explains why businesses today are keen on developing new marketing solutions to improve ROI. However, one of the major challenges that businesses continue to face when it comes to incorporating marketing analytics into their business processes is knowing how to get started. They often lack the analytics capabilities and tools required to extract insights from their data. Facing similar challenges, a consumer electronics company approached Quantzig and was looking to leverage its expertise to analyze their digital presence and improve their marketing performance.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can marketing analytics services benefit businesses?

2. Why data analytics in marketing is crucial from a business point of view?

3. How sales and marketing analytics solutions help quantify and categorize the contribution of each digital channel on sales?

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "Marketing analytics services revolve around the processes involved in measuring, analyzing, and managing the marketing performance of businesses to optimize their marketing ROI (MROI) and enhance marketing effectiveness."

How Marketing Analytics Services Helped the Consumer Electronics Company

1: Achieved a whopping 60% reduction in the time spent on collating and analyzing data from disparate sources

2: Developed customized dashboards and MROI simulators to analyze the impact of marketing decisions

3: Improved digital presence

Our mission, in this case, was to spearhead the consumer electronics company's effort to leverage marketing analytics services to tackle their challenges and drive ROI. The marketing analytics services offered brought about positive results in just eight weeks of implementation. As a result, the client gained granular insights for comparative MROI analysis across marketing channels identified new revenue streams by running what-if scenarios.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

