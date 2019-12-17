SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on performing PESTLE analysis for an automotive company.

Project background

The company wanted to perform a PESTLE analysis to analyze the global automotive landscape. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to analyze changing external factors to make use of profitable opportunities.

The company wanted to analyze changing external factors to make use of profitable opportunities. Objective 2: They also wanted to better prepare for possible threats arising from different external factors.

They also wanted to better prepare for possible threats arising from different external factors.

"Companies in the automotive industry must analyze external environment to identify and incorporate opportunities in their business and address the rising competition," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a leading company in the automotive industry - identified opportunities and threats. The solution offered helped them to:

Gather data about the external environment of their business.

Identify all the risks and devise effective strategies to manage them.



Outcome: With the help of SpendEdge's PESTLE analysis specialists, the client gained specific insights into the macro-environmental (external marketing environment). They understood how factors such as economic growth, interest rates, exchange rates, inflation, disposable income of consumers could impact their business. This helped the client to identify business opportunities and employ them successfully. The solution offered also helped the client to anticipate all the future difficulties and take action to avoid their effects.

To access the complete case study on how our PESTLE analysis solutions helped a leading company in the automotive industry to make use of profitable opportunities, read the complete case study here!

