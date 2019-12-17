

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks continue to turn in a relatively lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Tuesday, although the markets have shown a slightly positive bias. The uptick on the day has lifted the Dow and the S&P 500 to new record intraday highs.



Currently, the major averages continue to post modest gains. The Dow is up 83.90 points or 0.3 percent at 28,319.79, the Nasdaq is up 3.23 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 8,817.46 and the S&P 500 is up 4.05 points or 0.1 percent at 3,195.50.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.



With a phase one U.S.-China trade deal nearing the finishing line and the Federal Reserve likely on hold for the foreseeable future, investors will need to find new sources of inspiration.



In the meantime, traders seem reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data.



Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department released a report showing a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in the month of November.



The report said housing starts surged up by 3.2 percent to an annual rate of 1.365 million in November from a revised October estimate of 1.323 million.



Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 2.4 percent to a rate of 1.345 million from the 1.314 million originally reported for the previous month.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, also climbed by 1.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.482 million in November from a rate of 1.461 million in October.



The continued increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected building permits to slump by 3.5 percent to a rate of 1.410 million.



A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected in the month of November.



The report said industrial production jumped by 1.1 percent in November after tumbling by a revised 0.9 percent in October.



Economists had expected industrial production to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.8 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



Reports on weekly jobless claims, existing home sales, and personal income and spending may also attract attention in the coming days.



Nonetheless, overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued ahead of the Christmas holidays and the end of the year.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing more modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Natural gas stocks continue to see substantial strength, however, with the sector extending the rally seen in the previous session. The NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index has surged up by 2.1 percent after spiking by 3.2 percent on Monday.



The continued strength among natural gas stocks comes despite a pullback by the price of commodity, with natural gas for January delivery sliding $0.016 to $2.325 per million BTUs.



On the other hand, tobacco stocks have shown a notable move back to the downside, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index slumping by 1.5 percent after yesterday's jump.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.3 percent.



Meanwhile, European stocks back some ground following recent strength. The German DAX Index slid by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest strength but have pulled back off their best levels. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.7 basis points at 1.875 percent.



