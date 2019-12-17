The global optical amplifier market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Data centers are highly dependent on fiber optics technologies. This is because fiber optic components such as optical amplifiers facilitate faster data transfers. They are increasingly being used during the installation of optical fibers at intervals of every 50-100 km to facilitate the amplification of optical signals. Factors such as the growing number of smart cities, smart grids, smart homes, and the rising implementation of automation technologies has significantly increased the adoption of data centers to process large amounts of data. This is positively influencing the demand for optical amplifiers during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of hyper-converged infrastructure will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Optical Amplifier Market: Increasing Popularity of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

HCI framework combines storage, computing, and networking into a single system. This allows organizations to adopt virtualization, software-defined storage, and virtualized networking and reduce the complexity of their data centers. This is driving many enterprises to migrate from traditional IT infrastructure to hyper-converged data infrastructure. The HCI requires the deployment of optical circuit switches to facilitate faster interconnection in the system. This is increasing the need for fiber optics components such as optical amplifiers. Therefore, the increasing popularity of HCI is expected to boost the growth of the global optical amplifier market.

"Increasing focus on developing smart cities and the rising deployment of long and ultra-long-haul networks will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Optical Amplifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global optical amplifier marketbyend-user (data communication, telecommunication, and enterprise) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the rising adoption of the internet and growing broadband subscriber base in the region.

